Scores of vehicles seized in insurance crackdown in South Yorkshire

Scores of vehicles have been seized by South Yorkshire Police in a crackdown on drivers without insurance.

So far this week, 388 vehicles have been stopped, with 46 seized by officers.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "These statics highlight the number of drivers who are committing road offences by driving without insurance and putting themselves and others at risk.

"The success of patrols conducted by police, demonstrates South Yorkshire Police's action and commitment to punish offenders who are breaking the law.

"Police will be continuing to stop cars and inspect insurance documents as part of their planned patrols, so make sure all of your documentation is valid and correct."