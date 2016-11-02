Scheme helps deaf Rotherham mum back in to work

Finding work after a 20-year career break proved a daunting task for Swinton mum Leone Green, until she was given some targeted help.

Leone. 40, has been deaf since the age of two. She stopped work when she had her children, now aged 16 and 13, but when she wanted to return to employment it proved not to be easy.

After six months trying to find a job that would suit her on Work Programme, she was referred to Specialist Employability Support by JobCentre staff.

She enrolled on a Start Back course at Doncaster Deaf Trust, and the team there was able to alert her to a vacancy at the Little Learners Day Nursery, an on site nursery at the Deaf Trust, when it became available.

Leone was delighted when interest was finally shown in her application.

She said: “I had a very positive interview with communication support from my Doncaster Deaf Trust work coach and was offered the job!

“I am now a member of the domestic team and work every day at the nursery between 5pm and 8pm and I am really enjoying it. I can’t believe that I have finally got a job and it is one that I love.”

Leone has become a valued member of the domestic team and the Deaf Trust work coaches meet regularly with her presentation supervisor to ensure that both Leone and the team are supported.

Jenny Atkinson from Doncaster Deaf Trust’s SES said: “We are thrilled for Leone that her hard work and determination paid off and that she was able to secure a job.

“We are on hand to offer intervention or communication aid whenever required. Leone continues to meet with the Doncaster Deaf Trust Work Coaches to assist her in all areas over a coffee and a chat.

“She is happy and very proud that she is now a working member of society, her employer is extremely pleased with how she has developed and progressed and looks forward to a long and successful relationship.” For information about SES visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk