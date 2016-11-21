Say no to norovirus - Doncaster hospital chiefs plea

Staff at Doncaster hospitals are saying ‘no’ to norovirus this winter by urging patients and visitors to stay away if they have symptoms of the illness.

Nicknamed the ‘winter vomiting bug’, norovirus becomes more active during the colder months, making its victims feel particularly unwell.

It is spread via contact with contaminated items, and can rapidly infect close-knit areas such as hospitals, schools and nursing homes

That is why hospital staff are reminding anyone who has nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea not to visit hospital until they have been completely symptom-free for at least 48 hours. If they visit before then, it could mean that they unwittingly pass the tricky bug onto hospital patients and staff.

Dr Kenneth Agwuh, director of infection, prevention & control at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This infection is a very contagious and can infect anyone, and can have extremely worrying consequences for patients already ill in hospital.

“That’s why it is so important not to visit until you have been symptom-free for at least a couple of days.

“An outbreak may mean we have to restrict admissions and visitors to contain the virus.”

People are also urged to wash their hands thoroughly after using the toilet and before handling food.