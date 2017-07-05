SATS results show a year of improvement for Doncaster schoolchildren

SATS results in Donaster have improved across all areas this year.

Year six pupils from across the borough received their results yesterday from the national curriculum tests, often known as SATS.

Doncaster Council said that early indications show that Key Stage 2 results have improved in reading, writing and maths.

Coun Nuala Fennelly, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “It is pleasing to see that early indications for the Key Stage 2 SATS results show Doncaster has improved in all test categories and at an improvement rate that is at least as good, and often better, than other areas nationally.

“We are attributing the increased reading standard in part to the reading strategy we launched in September 2016. This aimed to improve the quality of reading in a number of targeted schools in Doncaster

“Although these improved outcomes are very encouraging we acknowledge we are on a journey to help transform education across the borough.

"We will be working with all schools to keep up this positive trend.

"However, we also need the help and support of all parents and carers to help their children enjoy their learning from a young age. Only by working together can we achieve our ambition of becoming the most child friendly borough in the country.”

Nationally, 61 per cent of children reached the expected level in the 'three Rs', an improvement on last year's score of 53 per cent.