Sarah secures perfect job

A student with learning difficulties has landed her perfect job at Clumber Park Cafe - thanks to some specialist support and study.

Sarah Griffin, from Retford, started the paid catering role after completing three years at Communication Specialist College Doncaser, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust.

Sarah began studying Catering in 2013 along with personal and social development subjects, such as Accessing the Community and Managing Money. During her first year Sarah also started an internal work placement in the Sodexo kitchen, doing food preparation and an external placement at a cafe in Doncaster town centre.

Sarah, aged 19, said: “The work placements really boosted my confidence and meant that I felt a lot more comfortable communicating with people.

“I completed my Level 2 in Food Production and Cooking and started to look for a part time job near my home. I worked for four months as a Kitchen Assistant in a local pub but left to work the National Trust at Clumber Park in the Cafe.

“I am really enjoying my job and want to thank Communication Specialist College Doncaster for all that they have done to support me and help me to get this far.”

Sarah’s tutor Karl Parker, said: “It is amazing to see how far Sarah has come.

“When she first started at Communication Specialist College Doncaster she struggled with communication and with joining in with groups.

“She is now employed in a very busy café culture and is really enjoying the work she is doing.”

The College’s catering tutor also visited Sarah at work to provide initial support, and to ensure that she had the relevant customer service interaction required for the job.

Mark Hutch from Clumber Park Café said: “We are delighted with Sarah’s progress, she has quickly become a valued member of the team. The support provided by the college was second to none and we would really recommend that other businesses work with them.”