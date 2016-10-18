Rotherham and Barnsley boast nation’s favourite parks

Two South Yorkshire venues feature in the nation’s chosen top ten parks that carry Green Flag status.

Thousands voted over a month for their favourite place to relax and unwind, and both Clifton Park in Rotherham, and Barnsley’s Elsecar Park and nature reserve made the People’s Choice top ten from 1,700 possibles.

Clifton Park is managed by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and Elsecar Park by Barnsley Council.

Elaine Humphries, who is Chair of the Clifton Park’s Friends’ group, said: “The Friends of Clifton Park are absolutely delighted that our park has been awarded the People’s Choice Award as this really reflects the love that generations of local people have for Clifton Park and Museum and all the hard work and dedication of the staff and volunteers who make the park a beautiful place to be.”

More than 30,000 people voted for parks all over the country. They vary in size and scale from Warley Woods in the West Midlands, that uis run by a charitable community trust, to Margam Park, an 850-acre country park estate in Port Talbot.

The Green Flag Award, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain, is the international mark of quality green space.

Green Flag Award Manager Paul Todd said: “We would like to congratulate Clifton Park for being voted one of the UK’s ten favourite parks – it is quite an achievement.

“Winning a Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work of local authorities and the managers of public green space up and down the country along with hundreds of thousands of volunteers.

“The People’s Choice Award also shows that communities value all their green space, not just traditional parks.”

