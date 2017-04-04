Road to be named after former Doncaster Rovers star suffering with dementia

A road is to be named after a former Doncaster Rovers star who is suffering with dementia.

Ex-Rovers striker Ernie Moss will be given the honour later this year by Chesterfield, the club where he spent a large part of his career and where he is regarded as a club legend by fans.

Ernie during his playing days at Doncaster.

The club announced the move on Twitter, writing: "We're delighted to announce that a road is being named after Spireites legend Ernie Moss. Further details announced later in the week."

It is though the road in Chesterfield will be near the club's Proact Stadium.

Inspirational and humble Ernie, 67, who scored 15 goals in 44 appearances for Rovers between 1983-84, was officially diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia five years ago.

The Moss family have been campaigning for years along with the family of former footballer Jeff Astle - who died at the age of 59 having lived with dementia - for football authorities to do more to offer support.

Ernie, Chesterfield's all time leading goalscorer, helped Rovers earn promotion from Division Four under Billy Bremner during the 1983-84 season but enjoyed several spells at the Derbyshire club where he is classed as a legend.

Ernie can’t speak, bath himself or make food. He still goes to watch Chesterfield play and is an expert at completing Suduku puzzles.

He is looked after round-the-clock by his wife Jenny, 66, his other daughter Sarah, 39, Nikki and her husband Stu, 39.

His family say he is a ‘happy’ and ‘humble’ man who still takes time out to pose for photographs with supporters and sign autographs.

Nikki added: “The only time he leaves the house is to go to watch Chesterfield at home. He is our hero. He has always been very, very humble."