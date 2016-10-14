Road re-opened following crash

A road in Doncaster has re-opened following an earlier crash.
Goodison Boulevard in Cantley was closed in both directions near the Church Lane junction earlier this morning.
A Ford Fusion and Vauxhall Agila, which were both parked, were struck by a Volkswagen Passat.
Officers investigating the collision found a knife in the Volkswagen.
The knife was seized at the scene.
