Road re-opened following crash

A road in Doncaster has re-opened following an earlier crash.

Goodison Boulevard in Cantley was closed in both directions near the Church Lane junction earlier this morning.

A Ford Fusion and Vauxhall Agila, which were both parked, were struck by a Volkswagen Passat.

Officers investigating the collision found a knife in the Volkswagen.

The knife was seized at the scene.

Badly-burnt body found in suitcase on Woodhead Pass was missing head and limbs

Youngsters scared of 'killer clowns' turn to Childline

{Youngsters scared of 'killer clowns' turn to Childline|Sheffield facing £9m ‘social care funding crisis’|click here}

New generation rebuilding community spirit of Park Hill flats

Probe into theft of taxi in Sheffield

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

http://www.thestar.co.uk/sheffield-wednesday-fixtures-results|Get all the latest Owls stats|click here}

Get all the latest Blades stats