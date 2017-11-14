River Island and Argento upsize Doncaster stores

Two leading retailers have upsized their stores within a Doncaster shopping centre.

High street fashion brand, River Island, and the largest jewellery retailer, Argento, have both upsized their current units within Frenchgate.

River Island, which is located on the first floor of the Centre in the upper west mall has expanded to create a 10,500 sq ft unit.

The extra space will allow the fashion retailer to stock a full children’s range alongside a broader in-store offer.

Argento, has extended into an adjacent unit and will double in size from 1,100 sq ft to 2,150 sq ft.

The brand has also invested in a store refit to coincide with their expansion.

Paddy Mellon, General Manager of Frenchgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are delighted that Argento and River Island have taken additional space at Frenchgate, especially as this has been driven by continual positive performance within the Centre.

“We have an excellent working relationship with our retailers and fully support brands upsizing and refitting their stores as it further enhances our offer.”

The two larger stores have been joined by Krispy Kreme, WH Smith, Yours Clothing, Toys R Us and KFC have all signed extended leases and completed refits at Frenchgate.