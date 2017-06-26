Rival football hooligan gangs punished for violence in front of families at Rotherham Railway Station

Gangs of rival football hooligans - who caused mayhem at a train station in full view of young families - have been sentenced with one yob banned from attending any games for three years.

Violence flared at Rotherham Railway Station when fans were waiting to catch their train home following a Championship fixture between Rotherham United and Derby County on March 12 last year.

Witnesses described seeing Rotherham fans taunt Derby fans on the opposite platform to come over to them for a fight.

British Transport Police said a group of Derby fans then headed across the footbridge and a fight broke out between the rival groups, in full view of families and children also waiting on the platform.

Nine men were later arrested and charged in connection with the brawl, with them all pleading guilty to affray at Sheffield Crown Court on May 17.

Among these was Grant Lowe, aged 23, of Robin Hood, Whatstandwell, Matlock in Derbyshire, who was handed an order banning him from attending any football games for the next three years.

He was also ordered to carryout 180 hours of unpaid community work, handed a 12 month community order and made to pay £200 in costs at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, June 23.

After the case, detective constable Ian Grice said: “Despite being surrounded by young children and their families, these men behaved in a totally unacceptable and violent manner, frightening those around them with their aggressive behaviour. How would they have felt if their own families had been caught up in this?

"Fans like these need to be reminded that the station and trains are not only used by them and need to behave accordingly. The general public should not have to witness this. Railway stations are not an extension of football stands.”

Five Rotherham United fans were each ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid community work, handed a 12-month community order and made to pay £200 in costs.

They are:- Owen Dennedy-Roughley, aged 18, and Ryan Dennedy, aged 21, both of Windsor Street, Thurnscoe, Wayne Cadman, aged 52, of Probert Avenue, Goldthorpe, Simon Cragg, aged 33, of Nicholas Lane, Goldthorpe, and David Beckett, aged 33, of Albert Road, Morley.

Three Derby County fans were handed the same sentence. They are:- Adam Parker, aged 28, of Water Street, Wirksworth, Derbyshire, Daniel Oven, aged 25, of King Street, Middleton-by-Wirksworth, Derbyshire, and Jack Higton, aged 23, of Bournebrook Avenue, Wirksworth, Derbyshire.