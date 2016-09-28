Rise in number of Doncaster children living with unemployed parents

The number of children living in out-of-work families has risen in Doncaster.

The number of children living in out-of-work families has risen in Doncaster.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics show that nationally the figure has fallen by quarter since the start of the decade, with one in eight children living in a workless household in 2015 compared to one in six in 2010.

But Doncaster has bucked the trend, with the number jumping by almost a third.

A total of 3.1 million households in the UK are currently classed as workless - a drop of almost a million since 2010.

Employment Minister Damian Hinds said: "We're absolutely committed to building a country that works for everybody and the fact that the number of workless households has continued to fall shows that we're making real progress."

"With a record 31.77 million people in employment and more than 750,000 vacancies at any one time, there are no shortages of opportunities out there."