Right Royal Tournament success for South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police officers and horses won in style at recent Royal Tournament.

Three officers and their steeds from South Yorkshire Police Saddle Club have won prestigious show jumping title at this year’s event.

PCSO Thorpe with Marley

The Melton Mowbray Defence Animal Centre competition showcases riding talent from police and armed forces nationwide.

PC Tracey Brown riding Hero, PC Julie Bradshaw with Roux, and PCSO Emma Thorpe aboard Marley, won show jumping event, beating 28 other teams from across the UK.

Sergeant Katherine Wallis said: “Officers attend the Royal Tournament in their own time at their own expense, with their own horses, and I’m delighted they have won such a prestigious event for second year running.

“In addition PC Bradshaw and Roux won in a separate category and PCSO Thorpe with Marley came sixth in Services Cup.

“Special Constable Paul Brown and his horse Bruni also went along to the tournament, winning awards in two separate classes.”