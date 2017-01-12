Reward offered for safe return of family pet in Doncaster

A Doncaster family is offering a reward for the safe return of their pug, which went missing over the weekend.

Devastated Gail Hobbs, aged 41, from Stainforth, put her pet dogs, Larry and Lola, outside at 10pm on Saturday but when she called them back in only Lola returned.

She fears Larry, who she bought from a breeder in Lincolnshire two days earlier, has been stolen.

“We shouted Lola in but Larry didn't come in. It's not the money, devastating doesn't even come close," she said.

“I live in a quiet area on the outskirts and so nothing really happens here."

She initially offered £300 for the safe return of the dog, but has now increased the reward to £600.

The four-month-year-old dog is microchipped but does not have any distinctive markings.

“It's destroyed us, we don't feel safe and we don't want to leave the house," added Gail.

“I feel like I've had my heart has been ripped out.”