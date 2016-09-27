Review could see number of Isle town councillors reduced

A major shake-up of all eight town councils across North Lincolnshire is planned and could see the number of councillors reduced.

This is the first time in the history of North Lincolnshire a review of this scale has taken place.

A report will be discussed at North Lincolnshire Council’s Full Council meeting on Thursday 29 September 2016 at the Civic Centre in Scunthorpe at 5pm.

Some town councils have, in the last year, consulted and told North Lincolnshire Council their preferred electoral arrangements which prompted the review of all town councils.

In addition to the town council review, one parish meeting – Holme – wants to stop operating and the Community Governance Review will determine if this is the best option.

The Review must take into account community governance arrangements on community cohesion and the size, population and boundaries of a local community or parish.

As part of the Review, North Lincolnshire Council must consult local people before making any recommendations or publishing final proposals. This is expected to start soon for a period of 12 weeks.

Councillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for Governance and Transformation at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We have never before undertaken such a review that will collectively examine the electoral arrangements for all eight town councils in North Lincolnshire. This is a large scale review that will affect thousands of residents.

“We would be looking at starting the review once the terms of reference are agreed. The plan is for the Governance Scrutiny Panel to undertake the review with recommendations presented to full council once completed.

“We want to give everyone the chance to have their say and tell us what they think about their town council electoral arrangements. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that will determine the shape of town councils to come.”