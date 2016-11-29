Revellers offered safe haven in Doncaster

Revellers in Doncaster town centre will be offered help if they they hurt themselves or have too much to drink in the run up to Christmas.

Starting on Saturday, December 10 and operating on Friday, December 16 and Friday, December 23, the 'safe haven' scheme is aimed at looking after people on nights out.

It is also hoped to take the pressure off accident and emergency departments, which are traditionally busy over the festive season.

Between 8pm and 4am a bus will be parked outside Doncaster’s Mansion House, where a nurse will be available to help with minor injuries, bumps and bruises.

There will also be health care assistants, a social worker and a mental health worker on hand to help.

The project is being spearheaded by Doncaster’s Public Health team, supported by a range of organisations including Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, Doncaster’s Street Pastors, Doncaster Pub Watch, South Yorkshire Police, Doncaster Council and Doncaster’s Clinical Commissioning Group.

Project manager Andy Collins said: “It’s not just about reducing the amount of people who head to A&E due to excessive alcohol or alcohol related injury or illness. When people have had a drink they are more likely to be vulnerable and we can offer help and support to keep them safe.

“We will also be talking to revellers about alcohol and drug awareness and safe sex messages."

Dr Rupert Suckling, Doncaster's Director Public Health, said: “Safe Havens have proved successful in other parts of the country and will provide somewhere that revellers in town on a night out can receive help and support, both medical and practical, which will hopefully minimise the number of A&E attendances along with reducing the risk of people being left vulnerable to crime.”