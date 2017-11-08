REVEALED: The dates and villages Santa's sleigh will visit when he tours Doncaster this Christmas

The dates and villages of Santa's annual sleigh tour of Doncaster's roads have been revealed
The Doncaster Went Valley Lions Club has announced details of this year's route on Facebook.
Here's the times and places on this year's tour:
December 1 Adwick Le Street
2 Norton
4 Highfields + Woodlands
5 Sunnyfields
6 Scawthorpe Jossey Lane
7 Scawthorpe East
8 Campsall new estate and Park
9 Scawsby
11 Bentley West End
12 Bentley Cooke Street
13 Arksey
14 Askern
15 Cusworth
16 Sprotbrough
18 Skellow Mill Lane
19 Sprotbrough
20 Sprotbrough
21 Carcroft
Full details of the start time and route will be shared on Went Valley Lions Facebook page each night. The tour is subject to weather conditions.