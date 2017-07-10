REVEALED: Pictures show fountains and grass at planned new-look Doncaster station

This will be the sight which greets visitors to Doncaster after a major revamp of the area in front of the borough's main railway station.

Artists impressions published today show how fountains and green areas will be brought in where there is currently a taxi rank, under a £7 million transformation project.

An artists impression of how the area around Doncaster Station will look under a planned redevelopment

The current plans include moving the car park to the old Royal Mail Sorting Office site. This would mean that the existing car parking space could be transformed and opened up into an attractive public space for all to enjoy.

There will be a dedicated taxi rank, new car parking and easier drop off facilities. The plans will help ensure easier flow of traffic around the station as well as easier pedestrian access to the town centre. Officials say there will also be better access for cyclists and secure cycle parking.

To ensure that commuters are protected from all weathers, Virgin Trains, which manages the station, plans to invest £500,000 to create a contemporary glass canopy on the front of the station building.

Residents, businesses and visitors to Doncaster are being asked for their views on the plans to transform the area immediately outside of the train station. A number of engagement events are being held across the town centre.

These events are an opportunity for the public to come and speak directly to those who are developing this project and share with them any thoughts they may have about the proposed designs.

The events will take place on:

* Friday July 14 at Frenchgate Centre (outside coop lands, under the escalator) from 9am to 5pm

* Tuesday July 18 at Doncaster train station forecourt from 7am to 10am and 3pm to 6pm

The redevelopment of the station forecourt is being carried out in partnership with Virgin Trains and South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE). In February 2017 the council secured £7 million of Sheffield City Region funding to transform the station forecourt, which will in turn attract investment and jobs into the region.

Coun Bill Mordue, cabinet member for business, skills and economic development at Doncaster Council, said: “The plans we have revealed for the new station forecourt are really exciting. We have worked hard to develop these with our partners, ensuring that we take into account all users of the station. It is now time to let the residents of Doncaster have their say and input.

“We need to ensure that we get this development right because for many visitors to Doncaster, the station is the first impression they get of the town centre. This needs to be a friendly and welcoming area that residents and visitors want to come back to again and again.”

Tim Hedley-Jones, Major Projects Director for Virgin Trains on its east coast route, said: “Like Doncaster Rovers, which has recently announced Virgin Trains as its shirt sponsor for the next two years, we believe the town is going places, and we’re really pleased to work with the council to transform the forecourt of the station.

“This is an important gateway to the town, and the canopy and improvements to the forecourt could significantly enhance our customers’ experience and improve visitors’ first and last impressions of Doncaster.”

Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the Sheffield City Region’s business leaders, the Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “This is a great development at a great time for the region. It’s exactly the right sort of move forward for our ‘let’s get it done’ work ethic - harnessing drive and ambition.”