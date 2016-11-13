Revealed: Doncaster’s planned homecare providers

The organisations awarded contracts to carry out home care for patients across Doncaster have been revealed.

Danum Homecare, Hales Group, Age UK and TLC Homes will be doing the work under a new system which is now being introduced in the borough.

And the council says that the care providers will be working with residents by June 2017, and trying to keep them independent in their own homes.

Under the new system, Doncaster has been split into six zones and each of those zones will have an organisation looking after patients’ care.

A document published by Doncaster Council reveals that Hales Group will look after zones one and two.

Zone One covers the north east of Doncaster,including Sykehouse, Stainforth, Hatfield and Moorends. Zone Two covers part of the south east of the borough including Thorpe in Balne, Intake, Austerfield ad Finningley.

Age UK has been awarded the contract for zones three and four.

Zone three includes the town centre, Belle Vue, Bessacarr, Tickhill and Bawtry.

Zone four includes Edlington, Balby and Hexthorpe.

Zone five will be run by TLC Homecare,and includes Mexborough, Conisbrough Sprotbrough and Cusworth.

Zone Six will be run by Danum Homecare and includes the north east of Doncaster including Bentley, Hickleton, Fenwick and Askern.

Some residents have already contacted the council to raise concerns about their own carers being changed.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “If the company that provides your care and support at home is changing, be reassured that we will support you during this period to make sure that any canges to your care and support happen as smoothly as possible.”

The authority says where people stand to have their carers changed, there will be an option to switch to the individual’s existing provider, possibly through a direct payment arrangements where the individual can arrange their own care with the council providing the money.

The authority says the change is not a cut, and the hourly rate for care and support at home will not be changed.

Plans a programme to transform Doncaster’s adult social care services were approved by the Mayor’s cabinet in March.

Doncaster Council is introducing a complete overhaul of its adult social care services after cabinet members unanimously approved the plans – dubbed the ‘transformation programme’.

As part of the new programme, the local authority has said it will aim to help people to live at home for longer, with residential care ‘a last resort, not the default position’.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones told the cabinet meeting: “The transformation programme will help to protect and support older and vulnerable people in Doncaster by ensuring our care system is fit for the future and affordable.

“With rising demand for those services we know that the historic way of doing things is not sustainable with a reduced budget.

“This is not simply about money, we know that people want to stay in their own homes.

“We must offer that opportunity with methods of care that mean we work with people to help them stay as fit as possible for as long as possible.”

The move came after the council confirmed that it is set to slash its adult social care budget by £3.1 million over the financial year.