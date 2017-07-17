RETRO GALLERY: Doncaster's St James' Baths in its heyday

This is how generations of Doncaster swimmers will remember the town's St James' baths - before its closure and descent into ruin.

We revealed that the once popular Waterdale leisure centre, which dates from 1932, is now a crumbling, debris strewn wreck after it was closed due to structural problems four years ago.

The Turkish Baths were popular with men and women.

But we've dug back into our archives to happier times when the building, which played host to a concert by The Beatles in the 1960s, was one of the town's thriving and most popular leisure centres.

The building is a Grade II listed structure after late community campaigner Ray Nortrop secured its survival because it housed one of the country's few remaining original Turkish Baths in the basement.

The hall shortly after is 1932 opening.

The baths once famously played host to a concert by The Beatles on February 20, 1963.

The baths were the first victim of structural problems at the Waterdale building before the whole site was closed.

The Turkish Baths were one of only a few originals remaining in Britain.

The original drinking fountain in the Turkish Baths suite.

The pool was where many generations of Doncastrians learned to swim.