Rescue Day will showcase emergency services

A showcase of emergency services takes place later this year in the Isle when the annual Rescue Day returns.

The event, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors, takes place at 7 Lakes Country Park in Crowle on Saturday July 8 from 9am.

Rescue Day started in 2008 with the aim of showcasing the excellent work the 999/emergency services do and for the general public to engage with the emergency services who serve and protect 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There has been several changes this year starting with the newly elected joint chairpersons, Chris Long and John Armson.

They have taken over from Andy Preskey and Gary Smith who had dedicated many years to this event.

A spokesman said: “We simply cannot thank them enough for their loyalty, support and enthusiasm to Rescue Day.

“Last year was unfortunately cancelled due to the unprecedented rainfall not seen in many years.

“Therefore this year steps have been taken to re-organise the site and optimise the dynamic displays.

“Services and exhibitors come along in their own time, to showcase their skills and equipment with this years emphasis being community engagement.

“There will still be numerous organisations attending.”

This special day will raise funds for emergency services and local community related charities.

The spokesman added: “The purpose of Rescue Day is to bring together as many of our rescue services as possible in one place to demonstrate what they do and how they do it.

“Raising public awareness on safety issues such as the dangers of open waters, road safety, fire prevention, drink/drug driving plus general community safety issues combined with an interesting yet fun day out is the aim of this special day.

“You will have the opportunity to publicly engage with your police, fire, ambulance, air ambulance, search and rescue, coastguard, water rescue and many more attractions.”

Admission to the event is £10 for adults, children under 16 are £5, a family of four (two adults and two c Children) £20, and under fives go free.

Gates close at 4pm. ​​No dogs are allowed on site, except assistance dogs.

For more visit www.rescueday999.com/