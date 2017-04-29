Reported rape of 16-year-old girl in Doncaster alleyway 'did not take place' say police

Officers investigating the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl in the Balby area of Doncaster earlier this week said 'it did not take place'.

Police just hours before the update released details of a man being sought who officers wanted to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Neighbours said several police cars and investigation vehicles arrived on scene in the Regent Street area of Balby on Tuesday, April 25 to carry out enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Debra Renwick gave an update late last night.

She said: “A number of officers have carried out a detailed and thorough investigation into allegations made on Tuesday, April 25.

“As with any allegation of this nature, we had to ensure a full and comprehensive investigation was carried out.

“We have received information that confirms that this incident did not take place and therefore we are closing our investigation.

“While we are confident this incident didn’t occur, we will work with our partner agencies to ensure that the complainant receives all of the support she needs as at the heart of this matter is a child who requires support.”

A SYP spokesman said the investigation has concluded and is now closed.