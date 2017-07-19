Renowned author Anne Fine visits Doncaster conference to speak of the importance of reading for pleasure

More than 100 head teachers, governors, reading and English subject leaders attended a conference to hear from a renowned children's author about the importance of kids reading for pleasure.

The aim of the reading conference, which was held at the racecourse, was to bring educators and national experts together to share information and best practice. This will then be shared in schools across Doncaster to promote an outstanding reading culture.

Over the past few years reading has been a key focus in schools and Doncaster Council and Partners in Learning have been working closely with many schools to review the teaching of reading and the provision available in schools. Work has also been undertaken to encourage more parents and carers to read at home with their children.

Initiatives such as the introduction of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, has helped to encourage more children to read with their parents and carers from a young age. The scheme delivers a new book each month to parents and carers of 0-5 year old that sign up. The scheme is a fantastic way to encourage children and young people to read from an early age, and will help to improve the literacy and educational progress of Doncaster’s young people.

During the conference, those attending were able to hear from the renowned children’s author Anne Fine.

Anne was the second Children’s Laureate and a distinguished prize-winning writer for children of all ages, with over 40 books to her credit. Anne spoke about the importance of reading for pleasure and spoke about what inspired her to become a writer.

Anne said that reading can transport you into a different world at the turn of a page.

Councillor Nuala Fennelly, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: “The reading conference was a fantastic event.

"We heard from some inspirational speakers about how we can make reading fun and encourage all our young people to read for pleasure," she said.

"The feedback we have received from those who attended the event has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Delegates made comments about how they felt inspired and empowered and feel they know how to make reading more fun."