REGIONAL: Police officer jobs announced

A recruitment drive has been launched for new police officers in Humberside.

It will be the third opportunity for candidates to apply since the jobs were first announced last year.

The first intake of police recruits started their training in September.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "Humberside Police is changing and we have ambitious plans with a bright future. We need people with a passion to serve the public and for putting people first.

"Have you got what it takes? Are you a leader and a problem solver? Do you have courage, empathy and determination? Are you able to keep calm in stressful situations? Are you at a good fitness level and tech-savvy?

"We are recruiting 300 police officers over the next few years and this is the third phase of recruitment. The first intake of police recruits started their training in September 2016 and are now on the streets of our region serving and protecting our communities.

"Policing in Humberside is about making our communities safer and improving public confidence and satisfaction by increasing the visibility and availability of officers and staff. We believe we can enhance our organisation and the services we deliver by increasing the presence of people with diverse characteristics among our workforce.

"We believe that public confidence is affected positively by the diversity of our workforce. The more diverse our people, the easier it is for us to connect with and understand the varying needs of all the people we serve. Then, by understanding those needs, we can seek to meet them.

"The most effective police service is one that can be adjusted to help anyone, whatever their age, gender, ethnicity, level of ability, sexual orientation, gender identity, faith, relationship or parental status."

To find out more, recruitment events will be held at Humberside Police's Joint Special Operations Unit at Melton, off the A63, on July 12, 25 and 26 July at 5.30pm.

Places must be booked in advance.

Visit http://www.humberside.police.uk/news/do-you-want-be-police-officer-0