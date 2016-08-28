REGIONAL NEWS: Two arrested after teen believed to have been taking drugs at Leeds festival dies

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy believed to have been taking drugs during this weekend's Leeds Festival died.

Shortly after 4.45pm yesterday, officers were contacted by staff from Leeds Festival after the teenager was taken to St James’ Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

The teenager, who was from the Greater Manchester area, underwent emergency treatment in hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Two males, also aged 17, have been arrested on drugs offences in connection with the incident.

Information on the type of drug taken by the teenager has not yet been released.

Leeds Festival’s Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Keith Gilert said, "Our thoughts are naturally with the family of the young man at this time. They were made aware of the incident by officers as soon as possible and were assisted to attend the hospital as quickly as possible. We will continue to support them through this difficult time.

"We are currently investigating the death and how he obtained the substance he took. Two males, aged 17, have been arrested in the Greater Manchester area on suspicion of drugs offences and are currently in custody. At this time the indications are that the man consumed drugs immediately before before he collapsed. A report will be sent to the Coroner in due course.

"I would though like to take this opportunity to remind anyone attending the Festival that there is no safe way to take drugs. Taking any illegal drug carries a risk to health and we would always advise people against it, but I would ask that people are particularly conscious of the risks following this young man’s death. In partnership with the organisers, Festival Republic, we will continue to take action against those who risk the lives of others by supplying drugs."

"Anyone who has any concerns for either themselves or others at the Festival should contact Festival site or security staff or seek medical assistance."

