REGIONAL NEWS: Pedestrian sustains life-threatening injuries after being hit by a lorry on motorway

A man has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being hit by a lorry on the motorway near Scunthorpe.
The 42-year-old man – who police have not yet named - is believed to have been in the slow lane close to Junction 4 of the Westbound M180 when he was in collision with a Volvo LGV.
He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, where his condition is said to be stable.The incident happened on Tuesday, January 17, at about 7.25pm.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We are now seeking to establish the circumstances of the incident and are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the man in the area prior to it.
"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 457 of January 17."