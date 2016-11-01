RED LENTIL DAY: Vegans of the world unite

What better way to celebrate World Vegan Day, other than perhaps plateful of butternut squash risotto with ricotta salata side, than glancing back at meat-free ultra's 72-year history.

Vegan Day was born on November 1 1994 to commemorate 50th anniversary of UK Vegan Society and the term itself, coined by Donald Watson and derived from the word Vegetarian.

Then the differentiation was Vegans did not consume dairy products, later extended to eggs and, by 1951, came to define movement of creature-friendly folk who won't exploit animals.

To mark the occasion (here illustrated by topical Black Bean + Pumpkin Soup topical recipe) a special society link https://www.vegansociety.com/sites/default/apps/veganalyser/?page=1 depicts what difference you will make if you turn Vegan today while emphasising impact you've already made if Vegan.

We recently reported http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/app-etising-help-for-health-conscious-foodies-1-8127039 how South Yorkshire Vegans can now enjoy app-etising healthy eating thanks to free award-winning vanillabean restaurant finder.

Plant-based food promotion also came courtesy of last month's coverage http://www.thestar.co.uk/lifestyle/pop-up-vegan-hotspot-in-sheffield-for-the-weekend-1-8160705 of Masterchef star Chris Hale's Sheffield pop-up Vegan hot spot launch.

Vegan feast

But beware! Dating app Trueview.me's recent survey of 1,000 men and women across the UK found 34 per cent of folk are put off dating a Vegan. And, if the way to a man's heart is truly through his stomach, guys appear more turned off by Veganism than gals.