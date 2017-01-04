Record numbers of South Yorkshire NHS workers get flu jab

Record numbers of NHS workers are coming forward to get vaccinated against flu.

The South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw area team administered 14, 871 vaccinations in September and October last year - the ninth highest in a table of 25 regions across the country.

This includes 3567 within the Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Foundation Trust which runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.

Nationally, figures from Public Health England reveal 372, 339 frontline healthcare workers in England - more than 40 per cent of total staff - had the flu jab within the same two month period.

This is higher than any figures recorded at the same stage during previous winters - including 312, 203 in September and October 2015.

Health chiefs say the rise is down to the annual flu fighter campaign, in which NHS employees are encouraged to get vaccinated.

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers which runs the flu fighter campaign nationally, said: “This vital campaign is off to a terrific start and we’re immensely proud of the efforts being made by staff to keep colleagues healthy and protect vulnerable patients from the flu.

“NHS staff flu vaccinations had a record-breaking start in England this year and the first ever flu fighter ‘jabathon’ is helping sustain the momentum.

“Thanks to their really impressive local campaigning, NHS staff in Doncaster and Bassetlaw are among the most flu-protected in the country and are an inspiration for others.

“Having it done shows that staff are serious about keeping flu away from themselves, colleagues and vulnerable patients.”