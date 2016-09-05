RECALL SCARE: Supermarket chocolate allergy alert

Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has recalled bars of its Raisin Milk Chocolate after it emerged they could contain traces of nuts.

The 200g bars could contain hazelnut and almond, which are not declared on the label, posing a potential risk to customers with a nut intolerance or allergy.

The affected products are 200g bars of Sainsbury’s brand Raisin Milk Chocolate with a best before date of 28 June 2017.

Anyone with a nut intolerance/allergy who has bought the product is asked to return it to their nearest store for a refund.

