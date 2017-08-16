Real life murder mystery manhunt game set to be played on streets of Sheffield - and here's how to take part!

A real life "whodunnit" is set to be played out on the streets of Sheffield later this year - and would-be sleuths are being sought to join in the exciting game.

The murder mystery game, entitled Sheffield Manhunt, will see amateur detectives racing to venues across the city, quizzing suspects, unravelling clues and attempting to bring the murderer to justice in an attempt to win the game.

The city wide, virtual extravaganza will take place on November 4 and will see hundreds of players going head to head to try and solve the murder of fictitious nightclub owner Jimmy Johnson whose body has been discovered on his own dancefloor.

The event is to celebrate the release of forthcoming feature film Murder on the Orient Express, a fresh reboot of the Agatha Christie classic.

Film company Twentieth Cenury Fox and CluedUpp Games have teamed-up to stage the event which will see teams of would-be Poirots tasked with cracking the case.

Hunting across the city, detectives will need to track down the 18 virtual-witnesses placed all over town, eliminating suspects and ruling-out murder weapons as they go.

During the unique event, players will be be given a murder case file - delivered via ​​app - that will provide gamers with:

- 18 virtual witnesses to ​locate ​(think Pokemon-Go style!)​

​- 14 possible suspects to eliminate

- Five possible murder weapons to rule out

- Cryptic clues ​and complex alibi's ​to unravel

- Red herrings to avoid

- ​Hidden features to uncover

- One murderer ​to bring to justice

The real life game of Cluedo will offer prizes for the best teams as well as awards for fancy dress on a Poirot theme as well as other goodies across a string of other categories.

Tickets are £3​0​ per team of six and eams can consist from a minimum of two players to a maximum of six. Children can play for free and dogs are also welcome.

For videos, more info and to get a full event pack, please click HERE

