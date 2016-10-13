Rare 'Lord of the Rings' figurines stolen from house in Doncaster

Rare 'Lord of the Rings' figurines have been stolen from a house in Doncaster.

The figurines, of the character Treebeard, were among a haul of valuable stolen from a house in Pool Drive, Bessacarr.

Have you seen these?

Other valuable ornaments and some electronic items were also stolen in the raid, which happened between 6.45am and 3pm on Saturday, August 27.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A number of items are believed to have been taken during the incident, including rare figurines of Treebeard from Lord of the Rings and other valuable ornaments, which will be rare in the UK.

"Electronic items and other valuables are also reported to have been taken.

"Despite extensive inquiries, no arrests have been made and the items have not been recovered.

"Did you witness anything suspicious in that area of Bessacarr last month? Have you been offered items similar to these for sale? "

Call the police on 101.