Rare bird of prey spotted in Doncaster

A rare bird of prey has been spotted at a Doncaster nature reserve - en route to Africa.

The osprey has moved away from its breeding site - either in Scotland or Scandinavia - on the start of its migration down through Europe into West Africa and has been on the Potteric Carr reserve for the last two weeks, the site’s longest staying osprey.

Andy Dalton, Potteric Carr programme manager said: “The osprey is fuelling up for an epic journey to Africa - probably taking advantage of the good weather we have had so far.

"It could depart any day soon – so we encourage people to come down for the chance to see this amazing animal.

"A juvenile osprey stayed at our Sprotborough Flash nature reserve for six weeks a few years ago - so fingers crossed this one stays a few days more!”

The spectacular fish-eating bird of prey is an Amber List species because of its historical decline (due to illegal killing), and low breeding numbers.

The bird is best looked for at Potteric from Duchess Hide overlooking Huxter Well Marsh and late mornings have been a good time to view the bird so far.