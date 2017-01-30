Rallying call for volunteers to help run the annual Festival of the Plough

A rallying call has been made to residents in the Isle to help an historical annual event go ahead.

The Festival of the Plough committee is on the lookout for volunteers to come forward and assist this year, the 37th anniversary.

Chairman John Smith said: “We urgently need new people to help support this yearly event.”

He said that in previous years volunteers had helped with litter picking, staking out, acting as committee members and other tasks.

He added: “We are always wanting extra hands for the event, which this year takes place on September 17.”

The festival was started by agricultural engineering firm boss John Harris and farmer Neville Lyndley, and takes place at High Burnham Farm.

The AGM takes place at The Thurlow Pavilion, Station Road, Epworth on Tuesday, February 7 at 7.30pm. For further information please contact John Smith on 01427 872350.