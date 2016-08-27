Rail scheme plans refused in Doncaster village

Planning permission for a rail engineering development has been refused after residents said it would “destroy” a Doncaster village.

Planning permission for the industrial development on land at Clay Lane West, Long Sandall was refused following a site visit by councillors.

Speaking at Doncaster Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday resident Michael Hurst said the site was not suitable for a development of this kind.

He added: “There is plenty of other land available for this kind of industrial development.

“If this goes ahead it will destroy the village of Long Sandall and cause irreparable damage.

“Long Sandall does not need further industrial development.”

The development had been planned for KRM Kingfisher Rail - a construction company operating predominantly in the rail sector.

But Mr Hurst told the meeting promises of employment opportunities as a result of the development came just weeks before the firm made staff redundant and closed the Doncaster depot.

Councillors concluded the development - planned just 65m away from four listed cottages - was unsuitable for that area and would be detrimental to the nearby properties.

The report discussed at the meeting said 13 formal objections were raised from nine households.

The main concerns included excessive noise pollution, the spoiling of the archaeological setting and fears over further development of the site.

Increased traffic in the area and harm to wildlife were also flagged up as major concerns.

The report stated: “Many of the objectors have raised concerns that they believe the land would be better utilised for residential uses. “

Members of the Planning Committee went against the recommendation to approve the plans and refused the development at Tuesday’s meeting at the Doncaster Council’s Civic Office.

KRM Kingfisher Rail were unavailable for comment.