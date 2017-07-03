Search

Raiders strike overnight at Doncaster shop

The McColls store in Rossington was broken into twice in two days

A Doncaster shop was closed this morning after it was the victim of two break-ins in two days.

The McColls newsagent on Grange Lane, Rossington, was closed first thing, but is expected to re-open at around 12noon when the damage caused by thieves has been addressed.

It was raided last night, after an earlier break-in occurred on Sunday night.

Police were at the store this morning.

The store's area manager Phil Jones said: "We have had to close first think because of damage to the IT, which stopped us using the tills.

"I understand there has been a spate of break-ins around here recently."

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted.