Racecourse turf painted purple for cancer charity

A local cancer charity is preparing to turn the region purple, with a race day to raise funds for a Sheffield hospital.

Racegoers will unite at Doncaster Racecourse next month for a day of top class racing and entertainment, as the town moor turf adopts the velvety undertones of the colours purple - in tribute to the colours of Weston Park Cancer Charity.

The annual event, held this year on Friday June 2, will raise funds for the charity, in support of Sheffield’s Weston Park Hospital.

Arena Leisure Corporation’s group marketing manager, Abby Chandler, said: “Last year many racegoers wore purple in support of Weston Park and we hope that this year’s crowd will do the same again.

“It promises to be a lovely early summer’s evening with a fantastic mix of quality racing and entertainment coupled with a fantastic atmosphere.

“Visitors can be assured that by enjoying an evening out they are also supporting a hugely important charity that not only cares for people with cancer but is one of only four dedicated cancer hospitals in England.

“In addition to a packed race card, visitors can enjoy music from the PYT’s after the racing - a six-piece contemporary band that performs an exhilarating combination of rock, pop, funk and soul to get everyone in the party mood.”

One in three people in the UK will be affected by cancer in their lifetime - this figure is expected to rise to one in every two people by 2020.

Darren Hayes, business development manager at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “Last year’s inaugural race day was a fantastic evening for everyone concerned and we hope that this year’s will be equally well supported.

“We ask the people of the region to come out and join us to help raise awareness and much needed funds to support the local cancer network.

“The evening promises to be another showcase for the charity and a chance for people to make the effort to support us and have a great night.

“In support of the evening, Doncaster Racecourse has donated 2,000 Grandstand tickets to Weston Park Cancer Charity. The tickets worth £16 each will be available to the charity’s patients for the event on June 2.”

Gates will open at 4.30pm. The first race starts at 6.20pm, and the final race at 8.50pm.

Visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on for further information, or to buy tickets. Patients can call Weston Park Cancer Charity on 0114 2265370 for tickets.