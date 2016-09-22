QUIZ: Whose tatt is that?

The Apprentice's one-time mentor this week berated illustrated skin with Margaret Mountford claiming job opportunities can be sunk by ink.

But Alan Sugar's former right hand woman's tatt attack flies in face of celebs whose careers have been far from curtailed by body art rivaling The Illustrated Man (1969 film trailer of Ray Bradbury's classic novel reprised here). So can you recognise regional and national names just from their tattoos?

INK-REDIBLE ... Recent bizarre tattoo stories: http://www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/news/teenager-gets-tattoo-of-doncaster-north-mp-ed-miliband-on-her-thigh-1-7670430

http://www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/news/doncaster-rovers-fan-sells-curtis-main-tattoo-on-ebay-after-favourite-player-leaves-club-1-7733846



http://www.southyorkshiretimes.co.uk/news/local/doncaster-man-gets-gary-lineker-sh-gs-crisps-tattoo-on-his-bum-1-7335772