QUIZ: Sweeter side of 'have cake and eat it'

If you're finding 'have cake and eat it' Brexit war of words too heavy to stomach, here's light relief in dessert shape of our tasty topical quiz.
While ministers dismiss Brexit aide's 'have cake and eat it' notes, papped in art imitating life Thick Of It style, we serve up timely test of your baking knowledge on back of International Cake Day, illustrated by seasonal Frozen Olaf chocolate creation recipe. Far cry from Marie Antoinette's attributed “Qu’ils mangent de la brioche!” quote, we ask are you ace of cakes? WARNING: don't attempt on empty stomach!
TRENDING STORIES:
Police appeal for help to find missing 14-year-old girl from Sheffield
SHOCKING VIDEO: CCTV shows axe man smashing bottles in Sheffield shop minutes after brutal attack on cop
Man fighting for life after car overturns on Sheffield road
Paedophile pensioner jailed for offences in Sheffield
VIDEO: South Yorkshire family escapes horror bus crash on holiday
Yorkshire TV stars discover Egyptian Queen Nefertari's mummified legs
Get all the latest Blades stats
Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE