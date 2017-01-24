QUIZ: Sound bites from Sheffield-bound Kings Of Leon ... or kings of England?

Followills followers are celebrating newly announced summer return to South Yorkshire of award-winning indie darlings Kings Of Leon.
So, ahead of Friday's 9am ticket stampede for June 10 Sheffield Arena show, here soundtracked by 2014 Sex On Fire venue crowd-pleaser, we celebrate chart-toppers' Steel City sixth coming with selection of quotes. But are they by Kings Of Leon or kings of England, past and future?
KINGS' COMEBACK: http://www.thestar.co.uk/whats-on/gigs-and-music/kings-of-leon-to-return-to-sheffield-in-june-1-8349529
TRENDING STORIES:
BREAKING: Police probe into serious sex attack on woman in Sheffield park
VIDEO: Police guard Sheffield park
Sheffield grandmother reveals holiday hell after family friend sold them fraudulent £5,000 trip to Disney Land
South Yorkshire teenager critical after being hit by car
Mother jailed over 'sickening' plot to let paedophile rape daughter, seven
VIDEO: Comedian Jack Whitehall 'bans' Sheffield United legend Chris Morgan from his Arena show
Sheffield Wednesday: Mini break will benefit Owls in the long-term, says Carlos Carvalhal