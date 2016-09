September 27 has in history seen Angela Merkel returned as German Chancellor, US President George HW Bush stand-down B-52 bombers and Aung San Suu Kyi found Burma's National League for Democracy.

But it's birthday cake celebrations for six celebrity musicians, sadly not Alvin Stardust, from heavyweight rocker Meat Loaf (soundtracked here) to hip hop rapper Lil Wayne. But how many candles for who? Test your knowledge of famous folk's ages with our photo quiz.