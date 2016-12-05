QUIZ: Mark World Ninja Day by checking which keyboard warrior you are

International Ninja Day (yes, really!) affords topical opportunity to test your covert agent credentials.
Swerve life-threatening perils of espionage and sabotage to try our ancient shinobi posers from comfort and relative safety of your desktop, gratuitously illustrated by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mash-up. Knowledge of Kuji-Kiri, eastern magical practice making you capable of combining your natural ability to move ghost-like with supernatural powers, is preferable but not essential. Wearing of signature black while answering questions is also entirely optional.