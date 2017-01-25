QUIZ: Burns Night celebration of land of the brave and, trans-Gaelic accents aside, Braveheart

Tonight sees annual haggis and whisky fest marking birthday of cult Celt poet Rabbie Burns.
But before bagpipes begin and Auld Lang Syne strains signal close of suitably dram-drenched Bard of Ayrshire festivities, here's timely quiz - accompanied by animation illustrating Ploughman Poet's prolific life and lasting legacy - to test your Caledonian knowledge.
