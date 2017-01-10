QUIZ: As Ronaldo again named world's best player, how well do you know multi-millionaire star striker?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who last month crowned a memorable year by being acknowledged globe's greatest footballer for record fourth time, has scored further success by winning another world's best player plaudit.
OWLS SUPER FAN: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/owls-fan-cristiano-ronaldo-plans-hillsborough-visit-to-see-sheffield-wednesday-win-promotion-1-8323858
As he last night (Monday) topped inaugural Best Fifa Football Awards in Zurich, beating likes of Lionel Messi, we test your knowledge of the 31-year-old Portugal and Real Madrid forward who has enjoyed "best year ever" after netting 42 times in 44 club games and topping Champions League strike rate with 16 goals, whose tax transparency revealed "golden ball" £191 million empire.
TRENDING STORIES:
Today is YOUR last chance to defend YOUR right to know
WEATHER WARNING: 75mph gusts forecast for South Yorkshire
South Yorkshire man jailed for 21 years for 'horrendous' child sex abuse
Police find 81 cannabis plants growing under 'disco' lights in Barnsley
On-the-run South Yorkshire prisoner back behind bars
Crack cocaine found on Sheffield street
Hospital bosses use care home beds to ease pressure on NHS
Get all the latest Blades stats
Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE