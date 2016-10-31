QUIZ: As iconic album comes of age, are you Different Class when it comes to naming these classic Pulp tracks from their lyrics?

October 30 1995: Henry "The Fonz" Winkler's 50th birthday it may have been, but it was Sheffield Brit Pop pioneers Pulp who personified Cool Britannia, releasing landmark fifth studio LP (here soundtracked by platter debut single Common People live version). Chart-topping, multi-platinum selling 1,255,000+ UK copies, Mercury Music Prize-winning and NME's 6th of 500 greatest albums of all time, the influential record has now turned 21, prompting timely lyric teasers to test your Pulp facts ... or fiction!
