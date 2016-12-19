It's a festive favourite, Christmas classic covered by artists aplenty from Michael Bublé to Bowling for Soup, Kylie Minogue and Mumford & Sons together.

Yes, even US singer-writer Mariah Carey has dueted her '94 seasonal staple - the five-octave songbird's biggest international success, whose 14 million global sales have grossed $50 million-plus royalties - with Canadian crooner Justin Bieber. Hailed "one of the few worthy modern additions to the holiday canon," the evergreen earworm was most popular played yule song of last decade while being acclaimed fourth top rock 'n' roll Christmas classic, here unhelpfully soundtracked by instrumental version. So you're bound to know all the lyrics, right? Let's see!

