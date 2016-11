A quarter of a century ago this week the music world mourned one of its most flamboyant frontmen.

Queen's mercurial leader, the 45-year-old died of bronchial pneumonia resulting from Aids on November 24 1991. Remembered by the band's Twitter account as “Lover of life, singer of songs” and here soundtracked by his Under Pressure duet with fellow rock n roll rebel David Bowie, we invite you to take our personality test to confirm which Freddie Mercury classic best represents your personality?