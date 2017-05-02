Pupils to carry out speed checks outside South Yorkshire schools

Pupils will check the speed of motorists outside schools across South Yorkshire in a bid to save lives.

Youngsters at Manor Lodge Community Primary School, Sheffield; Thrybergh Primary School, Rotherham; Birdwell Primary School, Barnsley and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Primary School, Doncaster, are due to take part in the speed checks.

Drivers breaking the limit will be stopped and handed a speeding or parking ticket designed by the children and will be spoken to by the youngsters about the dangers of their actions.

The checks form part of the United Nations' Global Road Safety Week, supported by the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, which runs from May 8-14.

Joanne Wehrle, of the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, said: “By travelling at slower speeds, drivers give themselves a better chance of avoiding a collision should something unexpected happen.

"If a collision does occur the slower vehicles are travelling, the less damage will be caused. When drivers travel at slower speeds, other road users are also better able to judge the speed of the vehicle, making it easier, for example, for pedestrians attempting to cross the road.

"We all want to arrive safely at our destination. By slowing down we make our roads safer for our children, families and friends.”