Pupils evacuated from Sheffield school as firefighters deal with incident

Students have been evacuated from a school in Sheffield as firefighters deal with an ongoing incident this morning.

Two crews from Rotherham Station and one from Parkway were called out to Wincobank Nursery Infant School at 10.45am.

An onlooker told how youngsters and members of staff have congregated in the playground at fire assembly points while crews tackle the incident.

He added: "Three engines came past with flashing lights on. But I couldn't see any smoke or flames.

"There is loads of scaffolding up so I'm not sure if a workman has set the alarm off by accident or what."

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed crews are at the scene but said there are no further details at the moment and updates would be available later this morning.

Nobody was available at the school for comment when we rang.

More to follow.