Probe into South Yorkshire Police over handling of allegations into paedophile rockstar Ian Watkins to conclude next year

An investigation into the conduct of four South Yorkshire Police officers over the handling of allegations against convicted paedophile rock star Ian Watkins is expected to conclude early next year.

The inquiry by the Indpendent Police Complaints Commission relates to the conduct of a sergeant and three constables from South Yorkshire Police.

An IPCC spokesman confirmed today that findings from the inquiry are expected to be published ‘early next year’.

The inquiry relates to allegations made to the force in 2012, and looks at whether Watkins’ celebrity status as Lostprophets’ lead singer delayed him being brought to justice.

In July the IPCC recommended that four officers from South Wales Police face misconduct proceedings, following an inquiry.

Watkins was jailed for 29 years in 2013 for a string of serious child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.

But his ex-girlfriend Joanna Mjadzelics, of Doncaster, had first called Welsh social services about him in 2008.

Miss Mjadzelics reported Watkins to police and social services in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012 to raise the alarm over his child sex crimes.

Speaking to The Sun, Miss Mjadzelics said she went 'through hell' due to being forced to take action herself because officers 'couldn't be a***d' to investigate Watkins.

She said: "I was ignored by the police on multiple occasions. It is now clear that, had I been listened to, some children would not have come to harm at Watkins' hands.

"The police have a lot to learn about how they treat credible witnesses and victims of abuse."

Miss Mjadzelics was cleared of child pornography charges last year, when a jury accepted that the 41-year-old was trying to entrap Watkins by collecting evidence of his sex offending.

During the trial, Cardiff Crown Court heard she about the attempts she made to report Watkins to police and social services over a four year period beginning in 2008.

The court was also told how Mjadzelics embarked on a three-year campaign to try and bring him to justice.

As well as continuing to sleep with Watkins, she also risked jail by getting him to send indecent images of children and have online sex conversations about abusing children.

The Mother-of-one insisted lurid chats as well as her apology to Watkins for threatening to report him were all an act to collect evidence.

She told police that Watkins had sent her images of a very young girl being raped, but police refused to act.