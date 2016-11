Investigations continue into Saturday's 4.30pm fire at Kimberworth Park.

The Hayfield Walk property, where officers spent an hour, was unoccupied.

Crews also dealt with weekend blazes caused by stray fireworks in Broom Lane, Herringthorpe, where a firework torched a shed, and wooden play house set alight in Hatfield Grove, Laughton Common.

Outbuilding and trees were accidentally set alight on Marlowe Road, Herringthorpe, on Sunday before arsonists torched a Ford Focus on Newhall Lane, Maltby.