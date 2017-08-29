Private mental health hospital in Doncaster receives damning report from Government watchdog

A private mental health hospital in Doncaster has received a damning report by the Government health watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission has branded Cheswold Park Hospital in Marshgate 'inadequate' after it discovered a raft of failings.

The hospital, which provides mental health services for men, scored the lowest marks for safety and management.

Care, effectiveness and how the hospital responds to patients, was also told to improvement.

Inspectors compiled a report on the hospital after a visit in February and released the findings this week.

CQC officials said the provider 'had not taken timely action to remove ligature risks from communal bathrooms' or 'increased the ability for staff to see patients in their bedrooms at night'.

The detailed report also said despite the provider 'introducing training and a policy on the duty of candour', staff 'continued to lack understanding of their duty' and 'did not follow the correct procedures'.

Staff were said to have 'not ensured' the investigation of serious incidents 'made recommendations and ensured measurable action plans were in place'.

But inspectors did point out the hospital had made some improvements following a visit in 2015.

The hospital, which can hold up to 109 male patients sectioned under the mental health act, has been told it could face more serious action if it doesn't improve.

A spokesman from the CQC said: "Services placed in special measures will be inspected again within six months. If insufficient improvements have been made such that there remains a rating of inadequate overall or for any key question or core service, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service.

"This will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms of their registration within six months if they do not improve."

The service is operated by Riverside Healthcare Limited. A spokesman for the private health firm said: "Cheswold Park Hospital was served with a CQC report in June following an inspection in February.

"Following substantial and evidenced representations, some changes were made to the report but the changes are far from sufficient to properly reflect the position.

"We are surprised and disappointed that there has been publication by CQC despite being asked to delay such until after consideration of the additional evidence that the CQC know is being prepared.

"The hospital welcomes inspections as it is committed to providing the highest standards of care possible, further the hospital has addressed all the issues raised from February’s visit and is proud of its record of providing excellence in care."